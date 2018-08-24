5 ways to not watch Logan Paul’s YouTube boxing match

YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI (a.k.a. Olajide “JJ” Olatunji) are following in the footsteps of Tonya Harding and Paula Jones (or perhaps Danny Bonaduce vs. Barry Williams ?) and stepping into the boxing ring for a pay-per-view fight in England’s Manchester Arena this weekend.

As Bloomberg reports, the two stars, one known for making misogynistic comments while playing the FIFA video game (a challenge, indeed) and the other for making incredibly poor life decisions, will duke it out in a trash-talking grudge match this Saturday, August 25.

If the thought of either KSI or Logan Paul (or both) getting a beat down isn’t enough to convince you to whip out your credit card, the BBC reports that KSI’s and Logan Paul’s brothers, Jake Paul and Deji, both YouTube stars in their own rights with 4.9 billion views and 3.3 billion views, will fight on the undercard.

Those eager to watch the YouTube stars throw punches can either dole out $10 in the U.S. or £7.50 in the U.K. to watch the event. The live feed is already available on YouTube. So get your snacks ready and your party planned.

Or, you know, don’t.

If you would prefer not to further Logan Paul’s efforts to monetize his antics, here are five ways to not watch this ridiculous stunt that is designed to both lure in a younger audience and horrify true boxing fans.