These 10 college degrees may have the best job prospects

[Photo: Good Free Photos/Unsplash]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Not to sound like your parents—because, honestly, follow your passion!—but if you major in theology, theater arts, or Renaissance art history, you may find it harder to get a job after graduation. And if it’s hard to find a job after graduation, you may have to go on a game show to pay off your student debt.

But getting such a job requires a little planning. The 2017 end-of-year report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that people with a bachelor’s degree earned an average of $1,193 per week, compared to $761 those with just a high school diploma.

However, certain majors were more likely to result in jobs and CareerCast put them together into a helpful list:

  • Nursing: Demand for nurses ranks among the highest for all careers, according to CareerCast.
  • Accounting: Employment rates historically linger over 90% for accounting majors
  • Computer Science: Get a job at the next Twitter, Google, Facebook
  • Information Systems and Information Security: See above.
  • Marketing and marketing research: According to CareerCast, people who graduate with this degree have employment rates of around 94%.
  • Finance: Please start a hedge fund!
  • Business management: See above.
  • Mechanical engineering: Get ahead of the coming robot revolution.
  • Mathematics: If you’re actually good at math and maybe even enjoy it, you owe it to the rest of the world to work in this field.
  • Chemistry: See above.
