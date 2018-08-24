Instagram or AC? Airbnb says vacationers want these amenities

It’s peak travel season in the United States, and according to a consumer survey commissioned by Airbnb , 97% of Americans believe the amenities they’ll have access to influence their travel experience more than location, culture, food, or shopping.

What kinds of amenities are we talking? Wi-Fi’s not high on the list. Instead, air conditioning was a top pick for indoor amenities. And it makes sense: As vacations become excuses to put the phone away and take a blessed break from email, wouldn’t you rather be cool and comfortable after a day at the beach than have access to Instagram?

Maybe not if you’re a millennial. Fifty-eight percent of the survey’s respondents aged 18 to 34 said that social media-worthiness impacts where they want to stay.

Pools are big, too, but more so for people outside the United States, Canada, and Australia, where travelers prefer free parking. Full kitchens are a serious perk, and one of the most-searched-for amenities on Airbnb in the last few months. Even pets get a shoutout: 29% of the survey’s 8,600 respondents were interested in pet-friendly accommodations.

