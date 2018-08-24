Up to 2 million T-Mobile accounts were hacked. Here’s how to check yours

T-Mobile, a.k.a The Uncarrier, a.k.a. the VERY PINK telecommunications company has bad news to share. As many as two million user accounts across T-Mobile and Metro PCS could have been compromised by hackers. That’s about 3% of T-Mobile’s subscriber base. In a post on T-Mobile’s site , the company has assured the public that the most compromising personal data wasn’t stolen–like your password or social security number–but that leaves a lot on the table that may have been.

From T-Mobile:

None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised. However, you should know that some of your personal information may have been exposed, which may have included one or more of the following: name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or postpaid).

So how do you know if you were one of the unlucky millions? You should be contacted directly by T-Mobile today via a push notification. But if you just want to check to be sure, you can also call 611 on any T-Mobile phone to check with customer service, too.