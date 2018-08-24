Relax, the pyramid-sized asteroid headed this way isn’t going to kill us

Some in the press have reported that Asteroid 2016 NF23, which has been compared in size to the Great Pyramid of Giza, is “potentially hazardous,” leading some to believe the giant space rock has a chance of slamming into Earth. While it’s true that the asteroid is headed this way and will come close to Earth, it’s important to note that space is freaking huge, and “close” in space means something that comes within a few million miles.

Specifically, Asteroid 2016 NF23 is expected to come within about 13 lunar distances to the Earth when it passes by us, reports CNET. Thirteen lunar distances is about 3 million miles, so even if the asteroid would get nudged off course a little bit, it’s not like it’s going to scrape the side of your house as it passes by. And something else to put your mind at ease: In 2017 NASA confirmed that “no asteroid currently known is predicted to impact Earth for the next 100 years.”

But if you’re the worrying kind, then I leave you with this horrible thought: As mentioned, space is huge. There’s a lot of stuff floating out there we just can’t see. So who knows if there are other massive objects on a collision course with us right now? Have a great weekend.