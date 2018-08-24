Michael Cohen just set up a GoFundMe page to help pay his legal costs

No joke. Cohen has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $500,000 to help cover his legal costs. The project is officially titled the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund” and its description says:
On July 2, 2018, Michael Cohen declared his independence from Donald Trump and his commitment to tell the truth.
On August 21, Michael Cohen made the decision to take legal responsibility and to continue his commitment to tell the truth.
Michael decided to put his family and his country first. Now Michael needs your financial help–to pay his legal fees.
The Michael Cohen Truth Fund is a transparent trust account, with all donations going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump.
As of this writing, Cohen’s fund has already raised $150,000 from about 2,700 donors. As the Associated Press points out, Cohen is likely broke after his guilty plea, and Cohen’s lawyer even admitted as much in interviews on Wednesday, where he said Cohen is “without resources and owes a lot of money.”