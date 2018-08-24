Put down that drink. There’s no safe amount of alcohol use, major study finds

We’ve long been told that a glass of red wine a day is good for the heart or a beer a day won’t hurt you–but a major report that surveyed over a thousand previous studies debunks those claims, reports the Guardian. The researchers from the University of Washington says alcohol leads to 2.8 million deaths a year and it is the leading risk factor for premature mortality and disability in the 15 to 49 age group, accounting for a whopping 20% of deaths. The study also found that: