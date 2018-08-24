Dozens of Tesla employees have jumped ship to Apple

That’s according to a report from CNBC that says Apple has hired scores of Tesla workers since late 2017. While some of the former Tesla workers are going to work on Apple’s car initiative known as Project Titan, others are working on battery, display, and software tech at Apple. LinkedIn data shows that in 2018 alone, at least 46 Tesla employees left the company for Apple.

Several people familiar with the matter said Tesla employees were joining Apple because the Cupertino company pays about one-and-a-half times the salary Tesla does. Others cited Apple’s leadership and products as the reason employees were leaving Tesla. In regards to its employees leaving for Apple, a Tesla spokesperson said: