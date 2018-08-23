How to get one of Sony’s pretty new PlayStation consoles

Do you want to celebrate 500 million PlayStation systems sold by adding one more to the pile? If so, Sony will sell you a limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro on Friday, August 24 (that’s tomorrow, as of this writing) for $500. Functionally, it’s similar to the regular PlayStation 4 Pro ($400), but it comes in a translucent blue frame that lights up the system’s components when you turn it on. It also has twice the storage at 2 TB.

Sony has only manufactured 50,000 of the consoles, and both Best Buy and Target will be selling it on Friday, presumably in the wee hours of the morning. According to Polygon, Gamestop will also start selling the limited edition PlayStation 4 at 1:01 a.m. Eastern time, and Amazon currently has a non-functional URL in place.

If you miss out, you could always splurge on the arguably cooler 20th Anniversary PlayStation 4, which is modeled after the original PlayStation from 2004. Four years after its debut, the Anniversary Edition system now sells for upwards of $1,000 on Amazon and eBay.