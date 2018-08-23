The 2018 midterms may already be lost to hackers

Google said Thursday it has uncovered evidence of a broad, coordinated disinformation campaign on its platforms by entities linked to Iranian state media. The company joins Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft, each of which reported similar activity earlier in the week.

Google says the technical data (like domain names, account metadata, and subscriber information) it has gathered on said actors is “strongly linked” to the IP address space used by the IRIB, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The Iranian actors Google found were sharing English-language political content in the United States while concealing their connection to the IRIB.

“[T]he effort was carried out as part of the overall operations of the IRIB organization, since at least January 2017,” Google’s SVP of global affairs, Kent Walker, wrote in a blog post Thursday.

Google said Iranian actors have been known in the past to engage in politically motivated phishing attacks, Gmail phishing attempts, and man-in-the-middle security attacks.

Google says it terminated numerous accounts linked to the IRIB:

39 YouTube channels that had 13,466 total U.S. views on relevant videos

6 blogs on Blogger

13 Google+ accounts

Google says it’s sharing its findings with other tech companies and with relevant government and law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and abroad.