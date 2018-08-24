Top 5 ads of the week: A feminist “Old MacDonald,” Chase banks on Serena, and more

Heading into the opening weekend of the 2018 U.S. Open, it’s only appropriate to start with the overhand smash of an ad starring Serena Williams. The 37-year-old has been No. 1 in the world eight separate times over 16 years. She reached the Wimbledon final this year as the world’s 451st-ranked player, barely a year after giving birth to her first child. She’s long been an amazing athlete, but her return has reminded people how great she’s been all along. She is a certified badass, and this week Chase and Droga5 have seized on that with an absolute banger of an idea. Don’t call it a comeback. Onward!

Chase “Mama Said Knock You Out”

What: A new ad from Chase for the U.S. Open in which Serena Williams makes an LL Cool J classic her own.

Who: Chase, Droga5

Why we care: The shifts between hushed mother-daughter moments and approaching the tennis court with quiet steel evokes the confident intensity behind one of the greatest athletes ever. Also, c’mon: “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Land O’ Lakes “She-I-O”

What: The brand worked with country artist Maggie Rose to make her newest single and music video part of its “All Together Better” campaign, to raise awareness and celebrate female farmers ahead of Women’s Equality Day on August 26.

Who: Land O’ Lakes, The Martin Agency, Maggie Rose

Why we care: Butter and cheese are not product categories anyone would immediately link to pop culture. But here Land O’ Lakes managed to find a way to do so that doesn’t feel forced or superficial–and ties directly back to both its product and brand values. An impressive feat with a country twang.