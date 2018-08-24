The U.S. national parks are now available for streaming

If you’re stuck hiking to work instead of hiking to Grand Teton, or grouchily refilling the water cooler instead of your canteen, or hoofing it to the gym instead of hustling up a rock face, or any number of other activities that don’t involve being in actual nature, the National Parks Foundation has a solution.

The foundation is now streaming the sound of the national parks. The immersive audio experience came about as part of a birthday celebration for the National Park Service, which is turning 102 on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Parktracks turns your headphones into a transportation device, virtually delivering you to the national parks thanks to the sounds captured by the National Park Service’s Natural Sounds and Night Skies Division.

Find that wayward EarPod and crank up the volume so you can pretend you’re sitting in Isle Royale, Yellowstone, Acadia, Canyonlands, the Everglades, or Olympic National Park instead of the crosstown bus.

You can stream the sounds of nature here or download the track and turn your cubicle into an aural nature preserve.

Stream them now before the sounds of the national parks are all we have left because the government has turned them into private oil, mining, and bear cub-hunting grounds.