Here’s one ironic way to spend Steve Jobs’s billions

Lisa Brennan-Jobs, whose famous father was once locked in an intense battle with Bill Gates’s Microsoft, says the Steve Jobs fortune would be well spent on the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

From the NYT's @NellieBowles profile of Lisa Brennan-Jobs today…give the whole Jobs fortune to the Gates Foundation… https://t.co/RyjfhZYTnf @FastCompany pic.twitter.com/UIVl1nuKK5 — Mark Sullivan (@thesullivan) August 23, 2018

How ’bout that.

Brennan-Jobs said this in an interview with Nellie Bowles, whose profile of her published in the New York Times today. Small Fry, Brennan-Jobs’s new book about her early life with and around her father, is due out September 4.