Here’s one ironic way to spend Steve Jobs’s billions

[Photo: Matthew Yohe/Wikimedia Commons]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Lisa Brennan-Jobs, whose famous father was once locked in an intense battle with Bill Gates’s Microsoft, says the Steve Jobs fortune would be well spent on the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

How ’bout that.

Brennan-Jobs said this in an interview with Nellie Bowles, whose profile of her published in the New York Times today. Small Fry, Brennan-Jobs’s new book about her early life with and around her father, is due out September 4.

