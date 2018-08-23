Dolly Parton sings an ode to the 19th Amendment on “More Perfect” podcast’s new album

The popular More Perfect podcast, created by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad, just announced a new album of music inspired by each of the 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution—and the project includes some heavy hitters.

Dolly Parton sings a song inspired by the 19th Amendment, Devendra Banhart puts the procedures for presidential succession to music, and Flor de Toloache tackles the Second Amendment, to name a few.

Other contributors include They Might Be Giants and Palehound, who musically remind us that citizens cannot be forced to quarter soldiers during times of peace. Torres takes on due process; Cherry Glazerr sings a tribute to the First Amendment; and copyright advocates The Slants take on prohibition and its repeal.

You can check out Kevin Morby’s musical interpretation of the 24th amendment (“Citizens cannot be denied the suffrage rights for not paying a poll tax or any other taxes”) over on Billboard, but to hear what Parton has to say about the amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote, you’ll have to wait until September 18 when 27: The Most Perfect Album is available for free to listeners everywhere.

Fans of the podcast will also want to make note of that date, because it’s when the show returns for a new season, this time with Westworld star Jeffrey Wright narrating all 27 amendments.

If you haven’t added More Perfect to your podcast playlist yet, the show—and the album—should be mandatory listening in these trying political times. Listen here.