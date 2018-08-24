I thought robotic dogs were ridiculous. Then I played with one

I’m at Sony’s New York headquarters, where the Japanese electronics company is showcasing the new version of its robot dog, Aibo . I’m skeptical that the robot could possibly come close to mimicking a real dog, much less warrant the price tag of $2,900. When I was a kid, I’d received a furry robot dog for Christmas one year, but quickly lost interest because it was way more fun to play with my real dog. What could possess someone to buy a $2,900 fake dog when they could have a living one for far less?

“Aibo, sit,” I say.

The robot’s ears perked up, and its OLED eyes fixated on me. But it did not sit.

“Sit!” I tried again. Aibo just cocked its head, with a somewhat mischievous look–not unlike the response you’d get from an untrained puppy.

I made one last attempt to get the dog to sit before giving up. In response, it barked at me and wagged its rubbery tail. That simple gesture melted my skepticism. How could I possibly be annoyed by a disobedient puppy? I patted its head, and the robot vibrated slightly at my touch, almost like it was purring. As I played with the puppy for the next half hour, I became more and more charmed by its playful personality. I even started to imagine what it would be like to take it home with me–a testament to Sony’s thoughtful approach to designing human-computer interactions for AI.

Aibo was first introduced in 1999, with new versions released every year or so. These older versions look like overly mechanical robots, with a limited range of movement and little artificial intelligence. Some don’t even have eyes. The sixth generation of Aibo, which Sony is launching in the United States after introducing it in Japan late last year, is the most lifelike Aibo yet, with 22 axes of movement that allow the robot to walk, sit, lie down, and even play dead. The robot doesn’t entirely disguise the fact that it’s a robot–it’s hard, and not covered with fur–but it moved so smoothly and its little gestures were so endearing that it didn’t matter. There’s a camera equipped with facial recognition on the dog’s nose and a camera that maps the space around it at the base of its tail. Motion and ranging sensors sit on its chest, and there are touch sensors on its head, chin, and back. These sensors are powered by deep learning algorithms, which constantly assess the dog’s surroundings and react to them. In Japan, the new Aibo sold out right away, and Sony has sold 20,000 of the robots as of July.

Why go to the trouble of building such a complex robot in the shape of a dog in the first place? Aibo was designed to be a home companion, particularly for the elderly. And as the aging population in the United States doubles from 46 million to 98 million by 2060, there will be more demand for products that can aid with the problems that elderly people face. One such challenge is social isolation, which can occur as people become less active and can impact cognitive ability, movement, and happiness. Companies like Intuition Robotics are tackling social isolation with internet-connected robotic assistants that can act as companions for elderly people when they’re at home. Others have created interactive stuffed animals, like a soft, squishy monkey that monitors its owner’s mental well-being, and Paro, an adorable seal that makes noises; those were developed in Singapore and Japan, respectively. Japan in particular has a significant aging population, and has been producing robotic companions, like Paro the seal, for some time.