King Bio children’s medicine recall: 32 products to avoid right now

Thirty-two varieties of children’s homeopathic medicines and tonics are being recalled due to a contamination risk. The pharmaceutical company King Bio issued a voluntarily recall for 32 of its children’s and infant medicine products, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday, as a “small percentage” of them tested positive for microbial contamination.
The FDA says no illnesses have been reported, but the recall has been issued “out of an abundance of caution.” Using drugs with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could be life-threatening to some individuals. This, of course, is bad news for any parents desperate to give their child some sort of natural teething, stomachache, colic, nosebleed, or cough relief—or whatever the heck a “Newborn Tonic” or “TonsilPlex” is meant to do.
The products were all produced between August 2017 and April 2018. Products include King Bio and SafeCare RX, a brand used only by medical professionals. For more context on the full list, head here.
- DK Attention & Learning Enh.
- Chicken Pox Symptom Relief
- Children’s Appetite & Weight
- Kids Bed Wetting (NP)
- Children’s Appetite Enhance
- Children’s Cough Relief
- Children’s Fever Reliever
- Kids Candida 4 oz
- DK Newborn Tonic
- DK Nosebleed Relief
- TonsilPlex
- Children’s Ear Relief Formula
- DK Teething
- DK Colic Relief
- Tummy Aches
- Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief
- Kids Stress & Anxiety
- Kids Sleep Aid
- Kids Bed Wetting (NP)
- Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)
- Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)
- Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
- Children’s Cough (SCRX)
- Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX
- Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)
- Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)
- Colic Relief (SCRX)
- Newborn Tonic (SCRX
- Teething (SCRX)
- Tummy Aches (SCRX)
- Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)
- Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)
Questions can be directed to King Bio by phone at 1-866-298-2740, Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST or by e-mail.