King Bio children’s medicine recall: 32 products to avoid right now

Thirty-two varieties of children’s homeopathic medicines and tonics are being recalled due to a contamination risk. The pharmaceutical company King Bio issued a voluntarily recall for 32 of its children’s and infant medicine products, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday, as a “small percentage” of them tested positive for microbial contamination.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported, but the recall has been issued “out of an abundance of caution.” Using drugs with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could be life-threatening to some individuals. This, of course, is bad news for any parents desperate to give their child some sort of natural teething, stomachache, colic, nosebleed, or cough relief—or whatever the heck a “Newborn Tonic” or “TonsilPlex” is meant to do.

The products were all produced between August 2017 and April 2018. Products include King Bio and SafeCare RX, a brand used only by medical professionals. For more context on the full list, head here.

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children’s Appetite & Weight

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Children’s Appetite Enhance

Children’s Cough Relief

Children’s Fever Reliever

Kids Candida 4 oz

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children’s Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Children’s Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

Questions can be directed to King Bio by phone at 1-866-298-2740, Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST or by e-mail.