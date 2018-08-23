advertisement
Everyone hates when you use these 4 common email phrases

[Photo: Rakicevic Nenad/Pexels]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Email use is on the rise, according to Adobe’s latest email use survey, and that means the annoying phrases included in those emails are also on the rise.

Adobe took a look at which seemingly innocuous words irritate recipients the most when strung together and tucked into an email. And yep: They’re like the text equivalent of fingernails on a chalkboard. In fact, like the old horror movie trope, one of those annoying phrases is undoubtedly sitting in your inbox RIGHT NOW.

Here are the annoying phrases that topped the list:

  • “Not sure if you saw my last email” (25% of respondents hated it)
  • “Per my last email” (13%)
  • “Per our conversation” (11%)
  • “Any update on this?” (11%)

So if you don’t want to annoy the person you’re trying to get a reply from, strike those phrases from your draft emails before hitting send. Adobe’s survey also offered a few seemingly obvious email etiquette hints that many, many, many people ignore:

  • Don’t send emails too often (this ticked off 45% of respondents)
  • Don’t recommend products that don’t match their interests (33%)
  • Don’t send offers that have already expired (22%)
  • Don’t misspell the recipient’s name (17%)
