Everyone hates when you use these 4 common email phrases

Email use is on the rise, according to Adobe’s latest email use survey , and that means the annoying phrases included in those emails are also on the rise.

Adobe took a look at which seemingly innocuous words irritate recipients the most when strung together and tucked into an email. And yep: They’re like the text equivalent of fingernails on a chalkboard. In fact, like the old horror movie trope, one of those annoying phrases is undoubtedly sitting in your inbox RIGHT NOW.

Here are the annoying phrases that topped the list:

“Not sure if you saw my last email” (25% of respondents hated it)

“Per my last email” (13%)

“Per our conversation” (11%)

“Any update on this?” (11%)

So if you don’t want to annoy the person you’re trying to get a reply from, strike those phrases from your draft emails before hitting send. Adobe’s survey also offered a few seemingly obvious email etiquette hints that many, many, many people ignore: