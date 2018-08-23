46 Sears and Kmart stores closing this year

The once-powerful department store giant Sears is suffering tough times. The company’s share prices have fallen 85% over the past year as people shun malls for online shopping. In order to improve profitability, earlier this year Sears Holdings announced 100 store closures all over the country, reports CNBC. That was followed by another 100 store closures. And now, Sears has announced it’s closing another 46 stores in November: 33 of those stores will be Sears, while 13 of them will be Kmart stores.