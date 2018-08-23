Move over Apple, Amazon could be worth $2.5 trillion by 2024

That’s according to a new report from MKM Partners, reports CNBC. While a $2.5 trillion valuation is a long way off from Amazon’s current market value of around $929 billion, MKM Partners says Amazon could achieve the milestone through growth in its popular Amazon Web Services cloud storage solutions. MKM thinks Amazon’s AWS could be worth $1 trillion in the next few years alone. Add to that continued growth in Amazon’s other operations, and the company hits $2.5 trillion easily.