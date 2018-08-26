Here’s how we can discuss diversity and inclusion without confrontation

I’m a health tech entrepreneur who also does advisory work on diversity and inclusion. When I tell people about my second day job, they typically react in one of three ways: a dismissive eye roll, an apparent interest in what that means and what my job entails, or noticeable caution and skepticism.

I find the skeptics most intriguing. In my experience, they tend to be willing to engage in a discussion about diversity and inclusion–as long as it’s not confrontational. I can see why. Productive conversations do tend to involve hearing some things that might make a person uncomfortable, but there is a way to do this tactfully without rousing unnecessary anger. After all, you don’t want to put them off from engaging with you in the future.

So how can we approach conversations about diversity and inclusion in the workplace as a dialogue rather than confrontation? Here’s what I know for sure: It will not be an overnight process, but we can start to move in that direction by doing these three things.

1) Accept that no one has all the right answers yet (and that it’s okay to admit this)

We’ve seen plenty of compelling evidence that shows how successful diversity and inclusion initiatives have a positive impact on business culture and the bottom line. But companies still have a lot to learn about what it would take to implement a successful solution–many initiatives are still a work in progress. Finding the right answer requires a lot of trial and error.

Even big players like Google and Uber are still trying to figure it out. In a global context, corporate diversity and inclusion intersect with many complicated issues, such as broad differences across social and cultural norms, laws and litigation processes, workplace demographics, and even the use of technology.

Related: This simple chart will get you to rethink your diversity program

I’ve come across these barriers myself in my work. One of my clients, a company based in India, is currently facing challenges in getting employees to buy into a company code of conduct and anti-discrimination policy. India’s legislation regarding the prevention of workplace sexual harassment (also known as the “POSH” Act from 2013) has been criticized for protecting only women and leaving men with limited legal recourses. In my experience working in India, this has fostered distrust among male employees and hesitation toward taking on mentorship roles with junior female employees. Because diversity and inclusion initiatives must operate within country-specific legal frameworks, at times, this means constraining efforts to promote positive company culture. Unless Indian companies can develop diversity and inclusion initiatives that encourage buy-in despite the limitations of the POSH law, creating fair workplaces in corporate India will continue to be challenging.