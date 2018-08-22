Serena Williams drops some “Mama Said Knock You Out” in new Chase ad

What: A new ad from Chase in which Serena Williams makes an LL Cool J classic her own.
Who: Chase, Droga5
Why we care: It almost sounds like a lullaby as if Williams is softly serenading her young daughter Alexis. But the shift between hushed mother-daughter moments and approaching the tennis court with a quiet steel belies the confident intensity behind one of the greatest athletes ever. As with all her ad work since giving birth last September, she isn’t diminished by her journey into motherhood, but rather made even stronger.