The problem with Trump’s tweet about South Africa

After a report by Tucker Carlson, the president said on Twitter that he has asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to investigate “large scale killing of farmers” in South Africa. He even tagged Carlson and Fox News in the tweet. Caveat: Most experts agree there are no widespread farmer murders in South Africa.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

Since international affairs now takes place on Twitter, the South African government responded with a tweet of its own, rejecting Trump’s “narrow perception” and promising land reform in an “inclusive manner.”

South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

Here’s more context: