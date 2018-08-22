This paint brand uses Buddhist temple art and tradition for new product line

The best products are created out of need and utility, rooted in consumer behavior. Often innovation is found when our habits change, shift, and evolve, but Sri Lankan paint brand JAT Holdings took a centuries-old tradition of Buddhist temple art and the leaving of flowers at shrines to make its newest product line.

Petal Paint was created with agency Leo Burnett’s Sri Lanka and Toronto offices, and is made with the discarded flowers found at temples around the country. The new paint line will soon be distributed to artists working on Temple Murals and marketed as an authentic way for people to paint their own household shrines. The colors in the range are Lotus Red, Pigeonwing Blue, Trumpet Yellow, Marigold Orange, and Temple Flower White.

It takes about 400 pounds of dried flowers to make 50 liters of paint, but beyond shots of test tubes, and people in lab coats, the brand’s promo video doesn’t go too deep into the science behind the product. Perhaps the biggest innovation here is a marketing one, in how JAT Holdings found a unique way to tie brand story, product design, and packaging directly to a such a strong, cultural tradition.