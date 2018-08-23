The NY Public Library wants you to read more books–on Instagram

Tapping through Instagram Stories usually means you’ll peek into one friend’s wild Friday night, witness another friend’s beach vacation, and see a series of photos of another friend’s cat, complete with sassy captions. But now, thanks to the New York Public Library, you can also encounter a piece of literature .

The library partnered with the design firm Mother in New York to create and upload a digital version of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland to its Instagram story, and there’s more to come. Over the next few months, the NYPL will also upload Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s classic short story “The Yellow Wallpaper,” illustrated by the design studio Buck, and Franz Kafka’s novella The Metamorphosis, illustrated by designer César Pelizer. The beautiful drawings for the digitized Alice in Wonderland are by conceptual illustrator Magoz, and perfectly capture the classic’s colorful whimsy.

It’s a clever use of technology, bringing literature to a digital platform that 400 million people are looking at every day. “Preserving the value of education and reading, especially in today’s political climate, is something we should all try and be more conscious of,” says Corinna Falusi, partner and chief creative officer of Mother in New York. “So while, yes, it’s nice to see Instagram Stories of cute puppy pics or vacation sunsets, why not demand more from your social media platform? Why not turn it into a tool for greater public access to literature?”

But these aren’t just digital books that you can tap through like you would on an e-reader. Besides the custom illustrations, Falusi and her team also added video and images inside of the books. My favorite part? If you tap quickly through the pages, a small animation comes to life in the corner of your screen–almost like an old-school flipbook. The detail brings the experience closer to what it feels like to flip quickly through the pages of a much-loved book to find your favorite chapter.

Even the text itself is attuned to what it’s like to read on a screen: Falusi and her team deliberately chose the typeface Georgia, which was initially designed to make screen-reading more pleasurable, and the background is more cream than white to be easier on the eyes.

Most stories disappear after 24 hours–but in this case, the NYPL’s Instagram will add all of the digital books to its “highlights” bar, located below information about the account on its main profile page. It turns the NYPL’s Instagram into a digital bookshelf that readers can access at any time.