A requiem for the brief moment Donald Trump seemed actually human on Twitter

A new Great American Pastime has emerged over the past couple of years. Move over, baseball; hello, imagining how Donald Trump is reacting to the day’s incredibly damning news in the hours before he tweets about it.

Obviously, in my mind’s eye, the president is screaming, but questions such as “where?” and “at whom?” vary each time. If the news is especially negative–one of the classics like, say, Rod Rosenstein appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Russia probe last summer–I like to envision an assortment of besuited men forcefully restraining the screaming president from grabbing his phone. It’s a mental image that provides cold comfort during bleak times.

The longer it takes Trump to tweet about the bad news, the more feverish the anticipation, and often, the more fiery the eventual tweetstorm. Except for today.

Tuesday marked perhaps the most catastrophic news day for Trump during his entire 578-day term. In the same late afternoon hour, a jury found Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort guilty of eight out of 18 fraud charges, while Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen simultaneously pled guilty to eight criminal charges, implicating Trump himself as a co-conspirator. In legal terminology, that is what’s known as “a spicy meatball.” Surely, Trump would have something interesting to say about it online once he got all the screaming out of his system. (Luckily, the president had one of his regularly scheduled rallies to scream at that night.)

Meltdown-watch began in earnest at around 8:45 p.m., after Trump tweeted his thanks to the crowd at his rally, a crowd with a surprisingly liberal stance toward un-indicted co-conspirators. It took 12 hours for the president to finally tweet out some sort of acknowledgment of the previous day’s extraordinary events. When he did, however, it was not what anyone was expecting.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

The last thing I thought would happen this morning was a legitimate cackle at something Donald Trump tweeted, at the expense of himself no less. His deadpan joke completely undercut all the imagined fury I’d attributed to Trump and projected instead a person at peace with the mess he is in. Sure, on the surface it’s an exculpatory joke–(“This is all my bad lawyer’s fault, not mine”)–but look one layer deeper and it suggests real vulnerability–(“My bad lawyer couldn’t get me out of a jam and now we’re both fucked”).