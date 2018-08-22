Cohen who? Fox News’s homepage devotes most of its space to Iowa murder

A lot has happened in the last 24 hours. A jury convicted President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort of eight counts of financial fraud. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including campaign finance violations where the Trump campaign paid off women they wanted to silence. And Cohen this morning went to so far as to say, through his lawyer, that he would not accept a pardon from Trump.

In short, it’s been a rough span of time for the president and those close to him.

But if you were to check out Fox News online right now, you could very easily miss all of this. Navigate to its homepage, and you’ll see the conservative-leaning news company focusing on something else: an immigrant. A woman named Mollie Tibbetts was murdered in Iowa, and the police have arrested an undocumented immigrant farm worker and charged him with first-degree murder.

While this case is surely sad and shocking, it’s also quite telling that Fox News decided to focus on this story and not the other things. Here’s a screenshot of its homepage:

By my count, Tibbetts is mentioned and linked to about seven times. There are two references to Cohen, neither of which are in a bolded headline. If you scroll down, there are at least three more mentions of Tibbetts, along with a few stories about Andrew Cuomo saying America was never great.

While news organizations can cover whatever they want–and the Tibbetts murder is both horrifying and worthy of journalistic attention–the way Fox News is presenting the top news headlines sure seems like it’s trying to ignore some big stories. For the large part of the country that turns to Fox News as its primary news source, there’s a good chance they could miss these stories, or simply think they’re not as important as they really are.