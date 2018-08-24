The open plan office sucks–it’s also good for you

At least that’s what a new study, published in the British medical journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine this month, suggests. The research is part of a $3.3 million, U.S. General Services Administration-funded project called “Wellbuilt for Wellbeing,” studying how workplace design affects health. According to the authors, workers in open plan offices tend to move around more, as opposed to people in cubicles and private offices. The former ended up less stressed, while the latter were more anxious and unhappy at the end of the day.

The research–led by Casey Lindberg, an associate researcher at the University of Arizona’s Institute on Place, Wellbeing, and Performance–took a group of 231 people working in federal office buildings and equipped them with stress and activity sensors for three workdays and two nights. “[These] sensors can inform policies and practices that affect the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of office workers worldwide,” Lindberg says in a statement. The study subjects wore a cardiac activity sensor that works like a portable electrocardiogram, as well as a triaxial accelerometer that monitored how they moved all day long. The subjects also used a mobile app to report how tense they were on an hourly basis.

This way, the authors were recording both their physical stress levels and their perceived stress levels, rather than just one or the other.

The results were surprising considering the derision many people feel for the open office paradigm. Workers in open offices were 32% more physically active at their jobs than employees in private offices, and 20% more active than people working in cubicles. Most importantly, however, the workers who were more active had “14% less physiological stress outside of the office compared to those with less physical activity at the office.” Physiological stress is the response to an external stressor like our environment, which triggers a biological response in our bodies.

The authors conclude that the type of office workstation you use is directly related to your health. It’s clear that open offices significantly promote “enhanced physical activity,” which results in a much “reduced physiological and perceived stress” when compared to cubicles or private offices.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that illnesses connected to workplace behavior cost more than $225 billion a year just to the U.S. economy, and such research is crucial to understanding how to promote healthier workspace design.