Miniature horses—the best reason ever to fly Southwest Airlines

There is a new and very good reason to fly Southwest Airlines—miniature horses. No, the airline isn’t handing them out like complimentary snacks, but it has just updated its pet policy to allow the diminutive creatures on board its planes as emotional support animals.

Starting on September 17, Southwest Airlines will join Jetblue and American Airlines in allowing pint-sized service ponies on board, Afar reports. Under the new policy, Southwest will only invite three types of animals to fly in the cabin: dogs, cats, and miniature horses. Sorry, service peacocks and, um, emotional support spiders, which are specifically and blessedly forbidden under Southwest’s new policy.

Of course, not any old miniature horse is allowed to roam the aisle of your next Southwest flight. The policy only applies to those miniature horses with degrees in psychiatry or at least a “credible verbal assurance” that the very good horse is a “fully-trained psychiatric service animal” who won’t grow or lunge. Don’t saddle up the entire team of emotional support ponies, though, because under the new policy, passengers are allowed to travel with just one emotional support animal on each flight.

If you’re doubting that a two-foot-tall horse would make a good assistant, the Americans with Disabilities Act disagrees with you, recognizing the tiny equines as trusted service animals.