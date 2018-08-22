This AI designs Balenciaga better than Balenciaga

Right now, designer fashion houses are gearing up for New York Fashion Week in September. But on Twitter, fashion week came early, courtesy of a clever neural network.

part of the Balenciaga dataset I'm scraping for a new project pic.twitter.com/9oSzO3x6pQ — Robbie Barrat (@DrBeef_) July 16, 2018

The AI, created by researcher Robbie Barat, has created an entire collection based on Balenciaga’s previous styles. There’s a fabulous pink and red gradient jumpsuit that wraps all the way around the model’s feet–like a onesie for fashionistas–paired with a dark slouchy coat. There’s a textural color-blocked dress, paired with aqua-green tights. And for menswear, there’s a multi-colored, shimmery button-up with skinny jeans and mismatched shoes. None of these looks would be out of place on the runway.

• This looks sort of like a button up shirt windbreaker combo – I'd wear it. • A black jean and sweater all in one piece. unknown if the sweater is made of jean material too, hahaha. • Shaped coat pic.twitter.com/5ALk6qXYXR — Robbie Barrat (@DrBeef_) August 22, 2018

To create the styles, Barat collected images of Balenciaga’s designs via the designer’s lookbooks, ad campaigns, runway shows, and online catalog over the last two months, and then used them to train the pix2pix neural net. While some of the images closely resemble humans wearing fashionable clothes, many others are a bit off–some models are missing distinct limbs, and don’t get me started on how creepy their faces are. Even if the outfits aren’t quite ready to be fabricated, Barat thinks that designers could potentially use a tool like this to find inspiration. Because it’s not constrained by human taste, style, and history, the AI comes up with designs that may never occur to a person. “I love how the network doesn’t really understand or care about symmetry,” Barat writes on Twitter.

One image shows a woman in a two-tone dress carrying what appears to be a tassel that matches part of her outfit, rather than a purse. “Sure you can just pass it off as some blunder by the network, but stuff like just carrying a matching tassel/piece of cloth around is so utterly detached from everyday human life,” Barat writes. “I don’t know how anything *except* a neural network could come up with something like this.”

You can check out the full collection on his Twitter here.