Hurricane Lane tracker: How to follow the path, latest prediction models, and storm updates

The National Weather Service said today that Hurricane Lane, which is bearing down on Hawaii, has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane. As of early morning on Wednesday, the storm was several hundred miles southeast of the state. According to NWS, it’s one of only two Category 5 hurricanes in history to come within 350 miles of Hawaii.

The storm is no joke. As of late Tuesday local time, it had sustained winds of near 160 mph, according to Hawaii News Now. The outlet reported that Lane is likely to come “dangerously close” to the islands. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Hawaii County, while hurricane watches are in effect for Maui County and Oahu.

If you’re looking to track the storm’s path and latest prediction models online, there are plenty of good resources. I’ve rounded up a few options below: