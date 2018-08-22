5 ways to track Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane is now a Category 4 storm and still moving closer to the Hawaiian islands, with over a million people already feeling its effects, CNN reports. It currently has sustained winds of 145 mph. The storm is expected to come “very close” or make landfall sometime Thursday into Friday.

Residents are being asked to set aside two weeks’ worth of food and water.

Original post:

The National Weather Service said today that Hurricane Lane, which is bearing down on Hawaii, has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane. As of early morning on Wednesday, the storm was several hundred miles southeast of the state. According to NWS, it’s one of only two Category 5 hurricanes in history to come within 350 miles of Hawaii.

The storm is no joke. As of late Tuesday local time, it had sustained winds of near 160 mph, according to Hawaii News Now. The outlet reported that Lane is likely to come “dangerously close” to the islands. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Hawaii County, while hurricane watches are in effect for Maui County and Oahu.

If you’re looking to track the storm’s path and latest prediction models online, there are plenty of good resources. I’ve rounded up a few options below: