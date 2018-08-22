Giphy is launching a film festival because no one has an attention span anymore

The popular online GIF database has announced The Giphy Film Fest , a film festival of loopable “micro-films” of 18 seconds or less. Announcing the film fest, the company said:

“Giphy believes that micro-films up to 18 seconds are just as compelling, entertaining, creative, and professional-grade as any other film entering world-famous film festivals.”

We’ll need to see if that’s actually the case when the winner is announced on November 8, 2018. Until then, micro-films’ directors can submit their work to the festival until September 27, 2018. There will be one grand prize winner who will receive $10,000, a five-year Squarespace subscription, and the opportunity to guest curate an official playlist on Spotify.