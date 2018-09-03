6 Apps to help you refocus after your summer vacation

Of all the seasonal shifts, the one from summer to fall might be the most difficult for our concentration. After months of laid-back, half-day Fridays, vacations, and a general slowdown in the office, once autumn arrives, it’s back to business. This can be a stressful transition for many professionals who must now switch from low power to heads-down mode to finish out the year strong.

Staying on task, focusing in meetings, and delivering quality work is important, but to get your mind back on track, you could probably use a little help. Here are six recommended apps from executives and experts to help you get your work done this the fall—and beyond:

Brian.fm

Different tunes are meant for various moods. After all, the Sinatra you listen to while making your grandma’s pasta sauce isn’t what you fire up when you’re trying to improve your running stride. Because music can be an effective way to center your energy, chief engagement and brand officer at EHE Joy Altimare recommends Brian.fm to help you focus and relax. Each playlist is designed to support professionals through various tasks, depending on what beat and mix works best for them. Powered by a smart algorithm, it pays attention to your actions—from skipping over songs to replaying others—to cater to your unique preferences. “I’ve been using it for a month and have found that it’s really useful in keeping me focused and on task, even when I’ve had a sleepless night,” she says.

Headspace

As many studies have indicated, the power of meditation isn’t questionable. Not only does it work to increase your cortal thickness that directly translates to your attention span, but it decreases stress and improves your ability to multitask, too. There are a number of meditation apps available, but Altimare’s top pick is Headspace. As a personal user for more than a year, she subscribes to a 10-minute-a-day habit that’s transformed her productivity. “Living in New York City, I’ve learned the value of taking care of your mind at the beginning and end of the day,” she continues. “I love how Headspace leads me through relaxing, guided meditations and techniques that allow me to calm down, refocus, and then redirect my energy toward positivity and success.”

Freedom

Be honest with yourself: How many times do you open Instagram or Facebook in a day? If you’re like most professionals, it’s more often than your boss should ever know. You can help curb this time-sucking habit by using the Freedom app. Career and branding expert Wendi Weiner explains, as the name suggests, this iOS-friendly download blocks certain websites for stints of time, giving you liberty from your own temptations, since it can take about 25 minutes to get back on task after getting distracted.