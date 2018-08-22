Elizabeth Warren’s bold new plan to give corporate wealth back to workers

The largest companies in the U.S., from Amazon to Wells Fargo to Walmart, impact the lives of millions of people across the U.S. Amazon, for instance, employees over 560,000 people; Wells Fargo reaches 70 million customers. These corporations sit in the middle of a massive web of stakeholders, from workers to managers to customers to executives to shareholders. And yet, only those last two–executives and people who own stock in the company– have any substantive say in how these businesses are actually run.

This explains some of the most pernicious trends in America, particularly widening inequality. Determined to appease shareholders, companies have shortchanged worker salaries at the expense of driving up stock prices. And CEOs have reaped the benefits, pulling in take-home pay that continues to rise, in large part due to hefty stock options for executives that make up around 62% of their compensation. In 2017, for instance, CEO compensation grew around 17.6%–to an average of $18.9 million–while pay for regular workers, adjusted for inflation, actually declined by .2%.

“Shareholder primacy,” as this model is called, creates an insular feedback loop among the extremely wealthy around how a business is run, and whom it benefits. Given that just 10% of the U.S. population owns 84% of the stock market, that same slice of the economic upper crust has an outsized say on matters that affect the lives of everyday Americans like salaries and benefits. Regular workers, on the other hand, are watching their salaries fall and basic necessities creep out of reach but have little recourse to stop the process.

With a new bill she introduced last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren is proposing a way to amend this imbalance that is, according to Lenore Palladino, senior economist and policy counsel at the Roosevelt Institute, “both radical and simple.”

Warren’s bill, called the Accountable Capitalism Act, would mandate a fundamental restructuring of those large companies so that their business decisions favor and account for not just executives and shareholders, but the whole range of stakeholders that support them. If companies, as current courts have ruled, are to be treated like people, Warren wants to ensure, via her bill, that they conduct themselves like ethical members of society. In doing so, the Accountable Capitalism Act could precipitate the shift of trillions of dollars in wealth from the top 10% to the struggling middle and lower classes, without requiring any federal spending.

The bill would require corporations with more than $1 billion in annual revenue to get a new federal corporate charter (currently, all businesses are chartered by the states). The charter would require corporate directors to consider the interests of all major corporate stakeholders–like workers, their communities, in addition to stockholders–in company decisions. Shareholders could sue if they believed directors weren’t fulfilling those obligations, and companies would be protected from shareholder lawsuits claiming the companies were violating a fiduciary obligation to increase stock prices at all costs.

The bill would also give workers a stronger voice in how they’re represented, by putting them on corporate boards. Currently, workers (unless they’re also shareholders) have no say in either who serves on the board or the decisions it makes, but Warren’s legislation would allow them to directly elect at least 40% of directors (so if there were five directors on a board, two of them would be selected by workers). This, Palladino says, “gives democratic choice to people who want to be on the board.” Warren’s bill doesn’t set rules on who could fill those seats–it could be a union representative, or a current or former employee. The employees themselves, depending on their circumstances, can elect representatives who they feel will be best able to represent their needs and interests on the board. Employee representation on corporate boards is not only a widespread practice in other countries like Germany, it’s also politically popular in the U.S.: Recently, a poll found that well over half of voters supported adding workers’ voices to company decision-making.