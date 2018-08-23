Should you take that new job or the promotion?

You’ve given it everything at your job–under-promising and over-delivering on every project. You have a good relationship with your manager , and you’ve heard nothing but compliments from their boss. Yet nobody has said anything about promoting you. You’re not entirely sure why, and you’re hesitant to ask. So you turn your attention outward, and you start looking for higher-level positions elsewhere. You impress a hiring manager with your attitude and experience , and you find yourself with an offer in hand–for a job with a better title and salary.

You schedule a meeting with your boss to give your notice. But before you can open your mouth, she tells you that management has been impressed with your performance and decided to award you with a promotion. What do you do now?

It’s difficult to choose between two great opportunities. Start by asking yourself these four questions before you make a call on whether to stay or go.

1) Where will I be most engaged?

If the work you currently do engages you, and you know you’ll feel that way after your promotion, you have a strong reason for staying put. On the other hand, if you hate your job, and you’re not that excited about your new responsibilities, then no job title or salary increase is worth staying for.

The benefits of a higher title and increased salary will wear off quickly when you realize the work itself isn’t that compelling to you anymore. What won’t wear off is doing work that intrinsically drives you. What that looks like will differ from person to person–but it can mean anything from working to solve problems that interest you to being able to express yourself creatively.

Ultimately, you need to ask yourself, where will I feel most satisfied? What position makes me want to get out of bed in the morning? That’s where you need to work.

Related: I left my dream job at Facebook: Here’s the best way to quit a job