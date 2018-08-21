Updated: The plane carrying Post Malone safely made its emergency landing

Update: The plane has landed safely and Post Malone tweeted thanks to his fans (along with a few things to the people who apparently wished him dead):

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Neither beerbongs nor Bentleys can help rapper Post Malone at the moment. The newly minted VMA award-winner is currently circling in a private jet, looking for a place to make an emergency landing.

As the Associated Press reports, the Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet carrying the musician (and 15 other people) took off on Tuesday from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 a.m., blowing two tires in the process. Once the pilot realized the problem, he began circling the airport in hopes of making an emergency landing. The jet has since been diverted to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport in Springfield, Massachusetts, and then again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York. As the pilot continues scrambling for a place to land, the plane will continue burning off fuel, which will make the landing safer if it gets extremely rocky.

The dangerous situation is developing in real time, leading many to lend well-wishes on Twitter–including Bret Michaels, who really wants his followers to know that he, too, is on a plane.

My heart goes out 2 @PostMalone/ his entourage as their tires blew on takeoff. I'm about 2 takeoff on my plane 2 Boise, sending thoughts/prayers to #PostMalone & his crew 4 a safe landing. They need 2 dump fuel & lighten the load. Pilots will try to reduce fuel risk on landing. pic.twitter.com/VgAdvvri0a — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) August 21, 2018

You can watch along on Facebook here. May the plane carrying Post Malone (and 15 other people) land safely.