We asked Chapo Trap House to fix capitalism. You’ll never look at your iPhone the same again

Leftist luminaries Felix Biederman, Matt Christman, Amber A’Lee Frost, Will Menaker, and Virgil Texas—who began podcasting together in early 2016—are the ultimate equal opportunity offenders. They have nothing but contempt for conservatives and liberals–and probably many loyal listeners of their show. Members of the media? Do not dare get them started. Or wait, maybe do.

The reason Chapo has been so successful, holding down the Patreon throne with well over $100K in monthly contributions, is because the post-irony collective is wickedly entertaining. Each episode of Chapo Trap House skewers cows both sacred and not so much, with a nihilistic glee that feels appropriate for the end of the world. To be clear, if you subscribe to a political perspective an inch to the right of theirs, you will be mercilessly mocked. However, the quick-witted crew is so funny and convincing, steady listeners may not even notice their values and beliefs creeping ever closer toward Chapo level.

And now, indoctrination into the group’s addictive, toxic worldview has just gone mainstream with the release of its first book.

The Chapo Guide to Revolution fleshes out in print the bleak ideology and acid humor that has earned its authors such celebrity fans as Patton Oswalt and Tim Heidecker. (Now-former member Brendan James also worked on the book.) Because Chapo frequently lambasts the John Olivers and Sam Bees of the world, their first long-form work needed to dwarf their demonstrated podcasting command of off-the-cuff dick jokes and references in order to justify the bluster. It does. The book is a phosphorescent history lesson, jam-packed with throwaway jokes, and it’s a thorough origin story that explains how Chapo’s members became disenchanted with society as we know it. Beginning with a recap of world history (presented as jargon-laced corporate history) and closing with something that almost resembles a ray of hope, it’s a satirical anti-capitalist disasterpiece.

But could Chapo Trap House run society any more effectively if they were given the reins? Fast Company asked the group how they would handle some of the key issues facing late-stage capitalism.

Lyft is gaining on Uber. The underdog will finally achieve victory through: