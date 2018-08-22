Employee “poaching” is good business–here’s why

There’s a lot to love about Silicon Valley. Some of the world’s most talented people tackling massive business challenges; flat, meritocratic cultures; an empowerment of employee voice that allows them to make real change happen . And of course the food. Lots of us are spoiled by the food.

But in going from an executive at a big company (it created a popular search engine) to a cofounder and CEO of my own startup, Humu, I’ve discovered that there are a lot of things about Silicon Valley that exist merely because “that’s the way they’ve always been.” This psychological phenomenon isn’t unique to tech companies. But from interior design to employment policies–despite priding ourselves on innovation–we seem quick to accept standard practices.

Free food is one of those things, and at Humu we continue to provide a catered lunch and eat as a team because we see a significant upside in better relationships and productivity (time wasted choosing a restaurant really adds up!).

Another standard practice is the non-solicit clause that you’ll find in nearly every tech company’s employment agreement. Since most startups (including Humu) get our templates from the same handful of law firms, these clauses go in by default, barring employees who leave a company and join a new one from inviting former colleagues to join their new cause, usually for at least a year. Penalties can vary, but both the individual and their new company run the risk of litigation.

I’ve come to believe these clauses are toxic to company culture. This month, my cofounders and I changed our offer letters to remove non-solicit, and waived the clauses for existing employees too, making them free to recruit other “Humuns” to any new venture should they choose to leave us. Here’s why.

It’s an arrogant condition

First, why wouldn’t people be free to recruit one another? Companies have a legitimate interest in protecting their intellectual property. But if you just quit at a blockchain startup and want to recruit a former coworker to your new bluetooth salt shaker company (yes, this is a thing), as long as she wasn’t their “chief sodium officer,” the risk of IP loss is nil. Preventing conversations between colleagues is an unjust impingement on people’s rights to talk to one another, and an abuse of power by employers, not to mention a pretty arrogant condition to place on an offer of work.