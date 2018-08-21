advertisement
Froot Loops fashion is here and it lets you look more fly than Toucan Sam

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Thanks to a new collaboration between Froot Loops and AwaytoMars—the crowdsourcing online fashion house—you can now wear your favorite breakfast cereal to work without spilling it on your shirt.

[Photo: courtesy of AwaytoMars/Froot Loops]
Kellogg’s has teamed up with AwaytoMars for the “Whatever Froots Your Loops” capsule collection filled with wardrobe essentials in the Froot Loops palette, including brightly colored socks, shirts, hoodies, a wrap dress, shoes, and more. The colorful designs were all created with the help of consumers after Kellogg’s put out a call for design ideas earlier this year. The final selections comprise a collection of 10 “deliciously colorful pieces” that are available here. The outfits will pair well with Taco Bell’s Forever21 tank top, a McDonald’s and UberEats sweatshirt, and the Pink Starburst jacket.

This isn’t the first time Kellogg’s has entered the fashion world. Frosted Flakes devotees can currently shell out $11 for a Tony the Tiger silk tie that is sure to thrill your Tinder hookup, while Pop-Tarts fans can show their love of sugar in a variety of T-shirts.

