Froot Loops fashion is here and it lets you look more fly than Toucan Sam

Thanks to a new collaboration between Froot Loops and AwaytoMars—the crowdsourcing online fashion house—you can now wear your favorite breakfast cereal to work without spilling it on your shirt.

Kellogg’s has teamed up with AwaytoMars for the “Whatever Froots Your Loops” capsule collection filled with wardrobe essentials in the Froot Loops palette, including brightly colored socks, shirts, hoodies, a wrap dress, shoes, and more. The colorful designs were all created with the help of consumers after Kellogg’s put out a call for design ideas earlier this year. The final selections comprise a collection of 10 “deliciously colorful pieces” that are available here. The outfits will pair well with Taco Bell’s Forever21 tank top, a McDonald’s and UberEats sweatshirt, and the Pink Starburst jacket.

This isn’t the first time Kellogg’s has entered the fashion world. Frosted Flakes devotees can currently shell out $11 for a Tony the Tiger silk tie that is sure to thrill your Tinder hookup, while Pop-Tarts fans can show their love of sugar in a variety of T-shirts.