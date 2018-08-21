Costco now takes Apple Pay for your bulk-shopping needs

As of this week, Costco accepts Apple Pay, so it’s a good time to stock your apocalypse bunker with Kirkland Signature energy shots, Kirkland Signature protein bars, Kirkland Signature steak strips, and Kirkland Signature dry-roasted macadamia nuts.

While bulk-loving customers could previously use Apple Pay to make Costco home delivery purchases via Instacart or Google Express, they couldn’t use the mobile wallet while stocking up on bulk rigatoni in the store—until now. The company told CNET that there are new contactless terminals at all 750 store checkouts in the United States and at Costco gas stations, although Apple Pay fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can fill up their tanks with their phones.

As 9to5Mac notes, recent reports suggest that Apple Pay now has more than 250 million users worldwide, making it easier than ever to forget your wallet at home.