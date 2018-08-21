Study says Google is collecting more data about you than you realize

The Vanderbilt University study surveyed Google’s data collection policies across a range of services and found that the search giant is collecting way more information about users than thought, reports AdAge . Most worryingly, Google appears to be scooping up information about people who use incognito mode in their browsers–which most people think makes their activities invisible from Google.

But the study shows that while Google does still collect data about users in incognito mode, the company can retroactively link the anonymous data with a user’s personal credentials stored in their Google account. The latest findings are sure to put more of a spotlight on Google and their data collection practices. Last week it was discovered that Google tracks users locations even when they turn off their location history.