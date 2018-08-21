WhatsApp will reportedly develop tools to combat fake news in India

That’s according to India’s IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who said WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels gave the assurance that the new tools would be coming, reports Reuters. India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with more than 200 million users, but recently the app has come under fire there as fake news propagates among WhatsApp groups. Prasad said the new tools would allow WhatsApp owner Facebook to trace the origin of “sinister” messages. Neither Facebook nor WhatsApp has acknowledged that the new tools are indeed in the pipeline, however.