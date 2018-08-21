advertisement
China is now the second biggest spender on TV shows

[Photo: Pexels/Pixabay]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The country leaped past the U.K., making it second to only the U.S. on the amount of money it spends producing television shows, reports CNBC. In 2017, China spent $10.9 billion producing TV shows, while the U.K. spent $10 billion. Those numbers include money spent on television shows across all platforms: terrestrial, cable, and streaming-service original content. While $10.9 billion seems like a lot, that’s still dwarfed by what the U.S. spends. In 2017, American companies spent a whopping $58.3 billion on producing television shows.

