Google and Lenovo stumbled upon the killer app for Smart Displays

It’s unusual to become smitten with a tech product that you barely interact with. For me, however, that’s what happened with Lenovo’s Smart Display .

Sitting on my kitchen countertop for the past few weeks, the 10-inch, Google Assistant-powered touch screen hasn’t done much except cycle through family albums from Google Photos. I haven’t felt the urge to use it for video calls, YouTube videos, live TV, cooking instructions, or many of the other features that Lenovo and Google tout. But simply by acting as an always-online picture frame, this Smart Display justifies its $250 asking price. (My parents, who happened to visit while I was reviewing it, already plan to buy one.)

The digital photo frame isn’t a new technology–the first ones emerged nearly two decades ago–and it may not be the flashiest reason for putting Google Assistant onto tabletop touch screens. However, by showcasing a steady rotation of personal photos, Lenovo’s Smart Display has given this entire product category a clear reason to exist.

Photo focus

Voice assistant devices are at their best when they’re removing friction. The original Amazon Echo speaker, for instance, was a hit because it took the hassle out of listening to music at home. Instead of having to tap through an app and pair your phone with a Bluetooth speaker, you could just ask Alexa to take care of everything. The less time you spent on logistics, the more time you could spend listening to music.

In that sense, Amazon miscalculated when it bet on video chat as the foundational feature for its Echo Show smart display, which launched last year. Compared to using a phone or tablet, chatting with someone through a tabletop touch screen only adds friction. You need to stand in a particular spot to remain visible, and you can’t use already-popular video chat services such as Apple’s FaceTime or Microsoft’s Skype. Instead, everyone has to install the Alexa app, even if they don’t own any Echo devices themselves.

Lenovo’s Smart Display shows that the real focus should have been photos all along. During setup, you can select albums from Google Photos, and they’ll appear in crisp detail on the device’s 10-inch, 1,920-by-1,200 resolution display. (Lenovo sells an 8-inch version of the Smart Display for $200, which might make more sense for a nightstand or desk.) You can then scroll through those photos by swiping, or ask Google Assistant to show you specific people, places, dates, or albums.

While Amazon’s Echo Show can act as a photo frame as well, the feature doesn’t get the same respect. Putting photo albums on the home screen requires a trip to the Echo Show’s settings menu, and even then, Amazon dims the photos and places them behind news headlines. There’s also no 10-inch model to help highlight those pictures, and in general Amazon’s Prime Photos service isn’t as powerful as Google Photos. For instance, you can’t automatically add a partner’s photos to your collection, and Google’s face recognition has also been more accurate than Amazon’s in my experience.