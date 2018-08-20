Fitbit wants to get in your bed

Later this year, Fitbit will launch a sleep-monitoring app that uses several of the sensors on Fitbit wearables to give users real information about how well they’re sleeping and how their sleep patterns are affecting their health. The app is part of Fitbit’s new sleep-tracking program, called Sleep Score, which the company said will run on any Fitbit device that contains a heart-rate sensor.

“Using key metrics tracked by any Fitbit device with advanced 24/7 PurePulse heart rate tracking, Sleep Score will provide a nightly score to help give participants a more complete picture of their overall sleep quality and what factors affect it,” Fitbit said today.

The app will also use a new relative SpO2 sensor included in Fitbit’s newer devices to measure oxygen levels in the blood and possibly indicate Sleep apnea, which is defined broadly as events that disrupt breathing during sleep. When breathing is disrupted, the body puts much less oxygen into the bloodstream.

The new SpO2 sensor, paired with some fancy algorithms, can also detect signs of allergies and asthma in the user. Fitbit will not diagnose these conditions, but may advise a user that there’s reason to talk to a doctor based on the sensor data collected by the wearable. (Fitbit declined to provide screenshots of the sleep app, saying the UX is still under development.) As such, Fitbit needs no approval by the Food and Drug Administration for the Sleep Score app, the company said. A Fitbit spokesperson says the company is now running clinical trials on future products–software or hardware–that are more diagnostic in nature and will require the oversight of the FDA.

The Charge 3

One of the devices that will include the app is the Charge 3, a new wearable Fitbit announced today. Fitbit’s Charge devices have been the company’s best-selling; the company says it’s sold more than 35 million of them so far. Like others in the line, the Charge 3 is not a smartwatch but rather a more basic device that’s focused on health tracking.

While smartwatches like the Apple Watch tend to get more attention, Fitbit insists that a great many consumers still want fitness trackers. The company cites internal research saying that 42% of adult consumers who considered buying a wearable in the last year wanted a tracker versus only 36% who wanted a smartwatch.

Not that the Charge 3 doesn’t have some cool features–including expanded smartphone notifications, goal-based exercise modes (including swimming), and female health tracking. Perhaps most importantly, the Charge 3 costs $150, significantly less than the Fitbit Versa smartwatch, which sells for $250, and the Apple Watch, which starts at $249 (for a Series 1).