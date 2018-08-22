Do you know what time of day you are most productive?

Some of us are not just that productive in the morning. It doesn’t matter how early we try to make ourselves go to sleep , what we eat for breakfast, or whether we dragged ourselves out of bed for a grueling workout. We’re simply not wired to wake up at 5 a.m ., and forcing us to concentrate at a 9 a.m. meeting is a recipe for a wasted day.

Unfortunately, the 9-to-5 work day is designed to “crush the spirits” of those of us who fall in this category, says Dan Pink, author of When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing. Fortunately, there are ways to get around this dilemma if you don’t have complete control of your schedule. And Pink points out that if you’re an employer, you might want to consider adopting a flexible approach when it comes to setting working hours. Not just because it’ll make you a good boss, but because doing so can do wonders for office productivity.

