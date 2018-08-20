Why “Crazy Rich Asians” is a wake-up call to studios

It’s hard not to roll out the puns when discussing the opening-weekend success of Crazy Rich Asians , which, if you haven’t heard—i.e., if you’ve been locked in an underground bunker for the last 72 hours—racked up $34 million in box office grosses since it opened in theaters last Wednesday. Its weekend haul, the traditional metric for judging these things, was $25 million.

In Hollywoodland, that’s big. Or “crazy rich” as most trade headlines can’t resist remarking. Or at least big for a romantic comedy that was made for $30 million, as opposed to a Marvel superhero extravaganza made for six times that. And for a film with a virtually all-Asian cast without a known, bankable star.

This last bit, of course, explains the underlying frenzy—and nonstop media—surrounding the film, which is based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel about a young, beautiful Asian-American professor who accompanies her young, beautiful Asian boyfriend to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore (where said boyfriend is from), only to discover that he’s, yep, crazy rich. As has by now been dutifully pointed out many, many times, Crazy Rich Asians is the first Asian-centric film from a big studio to be released since The Joy Luck Club 25 years ago.

In the 2018 environment of #OscarsSoWhite, #TimesUp—go ahead and choose whatever meme best exemplifies Hollywood’s historic bias toward white males—Crazy Rich Asians is now more than a splashy, headline-grabbing bet. It’s another proof of concept that movies revolving around people who aren’t white males actually can work, which puts the film in the same bucket as Wonder Woman, Black Panther, and Get Out. But will it actually kickstart a trend in a way that Joy Luck Club failed to do?

Reactions from studio executives on Monday suggest that the film’s success is certainly a “wake up call to studio heads who play defense all day long,” as one executive put it. “Hopefully, it will make people a little more open to making movies that are slightly out of the box. We’ll see.”

This person pointed out that Crazy Rich Asians is all the more a phenomenon because it’s not a $5 million indie film, and Warner Bros. put all of its marketing and distribution weight behind it, releasing it in more than 3,000 theaters. This, combined with the movie’s familiar, catchy title; strong word of mouth; and the fact that it’s actually good (it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%) proved to be box office gold. If you yourself didn’t actually buy a ticket to see the film on Saturday or Sunday, chances are you know someone who did.

But these factors also explain the “we’ll see” caveat when it comes to predicting whether the film will spur more in its category. “I think it’s too narrow,” said one cautious studio marketer. “It’s tough.” On Friday, as Crazy Rich Asians was kicking into spinjitzu-gear at the box office, another emailed: “Will this open the door to tons of [big-budget] Asian-starring films? I am not sold. Look at the recent Matt Damon movie (The Great Wall)—that should have been huge and wasn’t. I think we still have a long way to go with mainstream, middle-of-the-country audiences and this type of film.” Indeed, Crazy Rich Asians did perform best in coastal cities with large Asian populations, and it’s unlikely studios will start making tentpole-level movies with majority Asian casts if the films are unlikely to play in Peoria. (As for the Great Wall comparison, the truth is, that film simply wasn’t very good. It has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 35%.)