Regina Hall is defying your expectations

Regina Hall’s 20-year career has largely been defined by ensemble comedic roles in films like Girls Trip, Think Like a Man, The Best Man, or Scary Movie. However, every so often Hall ventures into the unexpected, pushing boundaries of what audiences expect from her–and pushing the boundaries of her abilities as an actor. In the indie dramedy written and directed by Andrew Bujalski, Support the Girls, Hall plays Lisa, a general manager at a local sports bar and grill that caters to men (think Hooters but on a budget).

Throughout a day on the job, Lisa’s undeterred positivity and unflagging habit of putting other people’s needs before her own start to unravel, laying bare the problems she’s become adept at hiding. Support the Girls is an unvarnished snapshot of modern America that showcases how nuanced Hall can be. But as she tells it, Lisa is really no different than, say, Brenda Meeks, the lovable loudmouth Hall played throughout the Scary Movie franchise.

“I just build every character–the result is different but I have a way that I work and build every character and take on every script,” Hall says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “As crazy as Brenda Meeks is, she’s still dropped into her life. It’s just she don’t have no sense. But for her, those things make sense. They’re real. So I think it’s kind of like the same process.”

Hall explains how she translates her roles from the page to the screen, teases her first forays into producing and writing, and why it’s actually for the best that it took two decades in Hollywood before she landed leading roles.

Read highlights from the conversation below, and listen to the full episode here.

Accepting the Legacy of Brenda Meeks

“I remember these little white boys came up and they were probably about 12 or 13. And they came up to me and they were like, ‘We love you!’ And then they were like, ‘We’re gonna shit on these walls and fart in your mouth!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, no–this is what I’m putting into the world?!’ And I had to have a real moment where I wrestled with myself. And then I came to have an appreciation, but that was a shock because my [actor] friend was getting such kind words like, ‘You made me feel proud to be a black woman,’ and then I had these little boys. But now I still can really believe that what I’ve gifted, it affects lives differently. And that’s ok. I’m happy with that.”