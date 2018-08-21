SoftBank revs up peer-to-peer car sharing with an investment in Getaround

For SoftBank the investment represents a new angle on mobility. So far the company has invested in a whole slate of future-focused transportation companies, including DoorDash, Uber, and self-driving-focused startups such as General Motors’ Cruise division. But Getaround marks the first time the company has invested in a peer-to-peer sharing startup.

Michael Ronen, managing partner at Softbank’s Vision Fund, says Getaround is consistent with other investments the fund has made in the mobility space. “At a macro level, we believe the next generations ahead of us are going to view car ownership as less of a central part of their lives,” he says. What that means is not only sharing taxis and rental cars, it also means sharing a personal vehicle when it’s not in use.

Getaround is in 66 cities so far. What is most compelling about the company, according to Ronen, is the hardware system it built to allow people to rent out their cars without having to personally hand over their keys. Getaround also has partnerships with Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Uber.

“It’s not a coincidence that Uber has a partnership with Getaround and that we’re investing,” says Ronen. He says Uber helped the fund evaluate the investment in Getaround. He also sees a big opportunity in the partnership between the two. Getaround already connects Uber drivers with cars on its platform. But Uber has also agreed to offer Getaround cars to riders on its platform. Ronen says many people don’t want to use Uber to do their weekly shopping, for example, wherein they might need to lug purchases to and from multiple locations.

“If they can actually pick up a car for three hours though the Uber app and get what they need and come back, that’s an incredibly compelling solution for them,” he says.

Car sharing among individuals has had a slow start. Getaround has been operating since 2011, but it’s only been in the last couple of years that the car industry has started to validate the idea that sharing a personal vehicle is going to be common practice in the future. Most car companies that have invested in shared mobility have done so through Zipcar-esque platforms wherein a central operator rents out a fleet of shared vehicles.